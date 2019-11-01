Loll, Helen, - 94, of Berlin, NJ formerly of Egg Harbor City, passed away on October 28, 2019. She was born in Athens, Greece on October 8, 1925. Helen had a heart of gold. She was always looking out for others. Helen loved animals and had a green thumb with her plants and flowers. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters and brothers; her beloved first husband, Paul Giambatista of Egg Harbor City; and her second husband, John Loll of Berlin, NJ. Helen is survived by her nieces and nephews in Greece and her dear friends in New Jersey. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 4th at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 13 S. Mt. Vernon Ave, Atlantic City, NJ from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at the Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
