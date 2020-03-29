Lombardelli, Alena Marie (Nee Donio), - 40, of Hammonton, Sunrise July 14, 1979, and Sunset March 26, 2020. Alena was born in Lakeland, FL, and lived in Hammonton, NJ, for most of her adolescent and adult life. She attended Hammonton High School and Towson University where she received her B.S. in Graphic Design. Alena lived a life full of adventure and friendship, and always greeted the world with a glorious smile. She was the proud owner and operator of MiaLane Design, where she consistently demonstrated her creativity, work ethic, and dedication for clients such as Saladworks, Rastelli's Market Fresh, Maplewood Inn, Kim Clements Acupuncturist, and Solid Training. While she found great success in her entrepreneurial endeavors, nothing rivaled the joy she found in the job she was most proud of: being Emma and Luke's mom. Everyone who knew Alena was impressed by her devotion to help any of her friends at any time she was called upon. This was especially evident during her 2-and-a-half- year battle with breast cancer in how she supported others undergoing similar treatment. Alena not only held herself with strength and grace, but she also held that space for others. Throughout this time, she remained fiercely dedicated to her husband, Jason, and the loves of her life, Emma and Luke. In addition to her beautiful family, she is survived by her parents Annette and Michael Donio; Brother Denny Donio and his wife Katie; Godson Denny Jr.; Brother Michael C. Donio; Mother and Father-in-Law, Rita and Joseph Lombardelli; and brother-in-law, Joseph Lombardelli. Services will be held privately at Oak Grove Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alena's memory to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1066, Hammonton, NJ 08037, or Lisa's Army, 8945 Ridge Avenue, Unit 8, Philadelphia, PA 19128. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
