Lombardi, Mary A., - 89, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Pa she had been a lifelong Ocean City resident. Mary had worked as a Secretary for Prudential Insurance Company in Linwood and Ocean City Sentinel Ledger before her retirement. Surviving are her sister: Eleanor Pileiro, brother: Michael Lombardi, and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 o'clock from St. Augustine's R. C. Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10:30 until time of Mass. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. Memorial contributions are suggested to Cooley's Anemia Foundation, 330 Seventh Avenue, # 900, New York, NY 10001. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
