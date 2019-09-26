Lombardo-Flara, Lisa A., - 56, of Leesburg, NJ passed away at home with her family on September 24, 2019. She is survived by her best friend and husband Michael Flara, mother Mary Lombardo (Channels), and sister Barbara Kern (John Post). She taught at Woodbine Elementary School family and was known as Miss Lisa. Graveside service will be Friday, September 27, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Leesburg Cemetery, 10 Station Road, Newport, NJ 08345. Condolences and full obituary at www.radzieta.com

