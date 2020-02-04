Lombardo , Nancy (nee Esposito) , - 81, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Brandy Wine Living at Voorhees with her loving family by her side. Nancy was born and raised in South Philadelphia where she graduated from South Philadelphia High School in 1956. Her family moved to Hammonton, NJ and continued her schooling and graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Stockton College in 1993. She was a legal secretary for her son at the Lombardo Law Group, LLC in Hammonton, NJ. Nancy was very active in her faith, teaching Sunday school, serving as a lector at St. Martin de Porres Church and sang in the choir at St. Joseph Church. She was a member of the Women's civic Club in Hammonton and a former secretary. She is predeceased by her parents Anthony and Clara Esposito and Brother Robert. Surviving is her loving husband Joseph P. Lombardo, her two sons Joseph A. Lombardo (Stacy) of Haddonfield, NJ and Christopher J. Lombardo (Shirley Shiuh-Leeishih) of Long Island, NY. She is the loving grandmother of Elliott, Julian, Lucia and Nicholas Lombardo. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday from 7:00 9:00 pm and Friday from 10:00 11:00 am all at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday 11:30 am St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Anthony of Padua Church 285 Rt. 206 Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's memory to The National Shrine of St. Rita Cascia 1166 S. Broad Street Philadelphia, PA 19146. To share condolences, visit marinellafuneralhome.com
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.