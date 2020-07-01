Londono, Estela, - 94 years old, of Ventnor City, NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Monday June 29th. Estela was born on April 6, 1926 in Medellin, Colombia as one of 14 children. Family and religion were the most important things in her life. She was a devout Catholic, and she was never without her beloved rosary. Survivors include her children: Julieta (Hernando) Arcila, Martha, Gonzalo (Patricia), Olga, Patricia (Luis) Alvaran, Adriana, Isabel (Joseph) Iannuzzelli, Gabriel (Monica), Juan (Angela); 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Julio Garcia, and sons Rodrigo and Guillermo. A viewing will be held from 5-7pm on Thursday, July 2nd at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. A Mass will be held at 11am, with a viewing starting at 10am on Friday, July 3rd at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
