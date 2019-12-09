Long, Alice Jean, - 76, of North Cape May, Alice passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. A lifelong area resident, Alice was a member of Calvary Chapel in Cape May. She is predeceased by her brother Champion Garrigues, and sisters Estelle Douglas and Patricia Garrigues. Alice is survived by her sons Steven (Laurie) Long and Michael (Jennifer) Long, grand-children Steven, Michael, Melissa, Megan, and Zachary, great grandchildren Andrew, Levi, Lily and Genevieve, and sister Edythe Mae Brunell. A memorial service for Alice will be held at 12noon on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Calvary Chapel, 596 Seashore Rd, Erma, NJ 08204; friends may call one hour prior to service from 11am-12 noon. Contributions in Alice's memory can be made to Calvary Chapel Cape May, 596 Seashore Rd, Erma, NJ, 08204. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

