Long, Alice Jean, - 76, of North Cape May, Alice passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. A lifelong area resident, Alice was a member of Calvary Chapel in Cape May. She is predeceased by her brother Champion Garrigues, and sisters Estelle Douglas and Patricia Garrigues. Alice is survived by her sons Steven (Laurie) Long and Michael (Jennifer) Long, grand-children Steven, Michael, Melissa, Megan, and Zachary, great grandchildren Andrew, Levi, Lily and Genevieve, and sister Edythe Mae Brunell. A memorial service for Alice will be held at 12noon on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Calvary Chapel, 596 Seashore Rd, Erma, NJ 08204; friends may call one hour prior to service from 11am-12 noon. Contributions in Alice's memory can be made to Calvary Chapel Cape May, 596 Seashore Rd, Erma, NJ, 08204. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Most Popular
-
'It was unreal': Mother of missing Bridgeton girl tells Dr. Phil on TV show
-
A Canadian driver thought he'd put an injured dog in his back seat. It was a coyote.
-
Inmate charged in cellmate death at Bridgeton's South Woods State Prison
-
A mother said her children, 8 and 4, hanged themselves in Pa. home. Months later, she is charged.
-
Longtime Buena Vista Township Mayor Chuck Chiarello dies at 64
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Professional Powerwashing, Window & Gutter Cleaning! Serving Atlantic & Cape May! ww…
MCGOWANS FLOORCOVERINGS EXPERT FLOORING SERVICES Lic#13VH05206200
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.