Long, Catherine Elizabeth (nee Girard), - 86, of Lower Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, she is with her Lord Jesus and her husband Earl for eternity. She was raised in Philadelphia, Pa. and graduated from John W, Hallahan Catholic Girls' High School. She married Earl M. Long of Lower Township on September 10, 1955, and resided in the Erma section of Lower Township. She was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and Youth Group. She transferred her membership to First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House where she currently attended. Beloved Wife, Mother, Nanny and Great Grandmom, she lived her life teaching and nurturing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with Love and Generosity. Part owner of Long Brothers Builders and along with her husband Earl developed and built Breakwater Village in Lower Township. Survived by her daughter Debra (Jay) Dilworth whom she lived with since 1999, and daughter Cathy (John) Armbruster, and her 5 grandchildren Jason (Jennifer) Dilworth, Jessica (Josh) Bryan, Joy (Daren) Dunn, Amy Armbruster and John (Adrianne) Armbruster. She is also survived by her 10 great grandchildren Jackson, Jenna and Juliette Dilworth, Olivia and Vanessa Bryan, DJ Dunn, Saige Armbruster, Emma, Madison and Chloe Armbruster. Services will be held privately; In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House Music Ministry, 1 Church Street, CMCH, NJ 08210 Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Most Popular
-
Hammonton center has outsized COVID-19 infections; state can't say why
-
MGM Resorts shakeup brings new president and CFO to Borgata
-
Approved for unemployment, but unable to collect, NJ residents get desperate
-
'We can’t guarantee that he’ll make it': Mother of South Jersey prison inmate calls for his release amid COVID-19
-
ADCOCK, NATHAN J.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
Tractor work, demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.