Long, Leonard (Lenny), - 97, of Galloway Twp., passed away peacefully on 6/23/20. Leonard was the son of Wesley and Ethel (Davis) Long. He was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Havertown, PA. He graduated from Haverford High School. He then worked at Sun Ship after high school. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and spent three years in the South Pacific during World War II. He received two bronze stars and a purple heart for injuries in the Philippines and New Guinea. He was in the 166th AAA gun battalion. After the war, he went to work at RCA, the Philadelphia Naval Base, and then transferred to NAFEC, where he worked as an Electronics Technician in radar technology. He was married to Florence T. Long (Whitney) for 72 years until his death. They had six beautiful children. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ethel Gealer, Dorothy Gallagher, and Evelyn Henzy; brothers, Wesley, Edward, and Robert Long; and baby daughter, Patricia Ann Long. Lenny is survived by his wife, Florence; son, Leonard Long (Debbie); son, Stephen Long (Edna); daughter, Kathleen Friedel (Andy); daughter, Jacqueline Long; son, Robert Long (Luz); grandchildren, Leonard (Denise), Wesley (Gladys), Meghan (Adam), Mitch (Erica), and Stephen; and great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Brennan, Camila, and Vance. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29th from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. A mass of Christian burial will start at 1:30 pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Church of the Assumption in Galloway. Burial will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW National Home for Children (VFWnationalhome.org), 3573 South Waverly Road, Eaton Rapids, MI, 48827, 1-800-424-8360.
Most Popular
-
Tilton Fitness closes permanently amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
A South Jersey Wawa employee was told to take off his Black Lives Matter mask. He quit, and Wawa is examining its uniform policies.
-
This popular pub can now be all yours — along with a house and a 7-acre farm
-
Sweetwater Casino brought back to life as new restaurant in Mullica Township
-
Margate doctor, Linwood man charged in ongoing prescription fraud case
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.