Long, Pamela Ashley, - 33, of Galloway, passed away at home with family by her side, on December 29, 2018. Born in Somers Point N.J. on March 8, 1985 and resided in Egg Harbor Township most of her life. Pam attended Atlantic County Special Services School. Special thanks to Pam's personal aide Susan and the staff there. Thanks also goes out to Dr. Barry Kessler, all of Pam's nurses, and aide Rosalyn, who took care of Pam over the years. A big thank you to Storybook Land and their employees. There was no place on Earth, that made Pam as happy as they did! Surviving are her parents Barry & Peggy Long, brother Chris Long, niece Kayla Long, Grandmothers Gertrude Long & Mary Thomas. Deceased Grandfathers Felix Thomas Jr. & Vernon Long, Uncle Timothy Thomas (Barbara). Surviving Uncles Daniel Thomas, Joseph Thomas (Donna), Bruce Long (Bev), Aunt Patti Mazzone. Great Uncles, Aunts, and cousins. A celebration of Pam's life will be at a later date, which will be determined by the family. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.