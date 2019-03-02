Long, Richard T., - 84, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was a Pennsylvania State Trooper from 1957 until his retirement in 1991 where he spent most of his career in the Media Barracks located in Delaware County, PA. He also worked for 18 years in the Tax Assessor's office for the City of Ocean City, NJ. Mr. Long was a Veteran of the Korean War serving with the United States Army receiving his honorable discharge in 1954 and a member of the VFW Ferguson-Foglio Post #6650, Ocean City, NJ. His memberships included the Antique Auto's Jersey Cape Region, the FOP, HCCP, ACCA, the Brandywine ACAA and the Old Time Car Club. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Long (nee Dunmire) of Ocean City, NJ, three children, Richard T. Long, Jr. (Jacquelyn) of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Kathryn Dallatore (Patrick) of New Castle, DE, Kris Kolbe (Ray) of Sicklerville, NJ and seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Douglas J. His Funeral Service will be offered Monday morning at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of service. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in Glenwood Memorial Gardens, Broomall, PA. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the American Lung Association, 527 Plymouth Rd #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 or the charity of one's choice. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
