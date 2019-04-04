Longdon, Joseph Hubert, - 90, of Atlantic City, was born October 29, 1928, in Atlantic City, to Rosalin (Coppin) and Lionel Longdon. He passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. Mr. Longdon served in the United States Army during the Korean war. He worked as meter supervisor for the Atlantic City Electric Company. He was an avid baseball player as well as fan. Mr. Longdon played for the Hap Farley Allstar in the Negro Baseball League and coached little league baseball for a number of years. Joseph was predeceased by: parents, Rosalin (Coppin) and Lionel Longdon. He is survived by: son, Mark D. Longdon; grandson, Jamar Coles; sister, Millicent Bent; brother-in-law, Louis Farrell; sisters-in-law, Gladys Battle, Maria Tabbs and Doris Weekes; seven great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 701 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
