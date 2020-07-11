Longer-Smith, Luann, - of Galloway, passed away peacefully with her family surrounding her on July 9, 2020. Luann is preceded by her parents, Calvin and Doris Gaines and brother, Denny Gaines. She is survived by her loving husband, George; children, Jason, Katie (Frank), Jesse (Jessica), Emily, Mandy (Amanda), Megan, George, Christopher; and granddaughters, Faith and Luna. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters. She will be dearly missed by many. Visitation for family and friends will take place Wednesday, July 15th from 12 pm to 2 pm with services following at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, 609-641-0001. Burial will take place immediately after at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation in her name. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

