Longo, Paul J., - 79, of Galloway, went to meet his Savior face to face on February 23, 2020. His family surrounded him at his passing. He fought a good fight, lived a great life but, in the end, went home to be with the Lord. He will be missed, but for a short while, until we are reunited with him. Born of Sicilian immigrants and raised in Atlantic City, he was always proud to be from Ducktown. He was predeceased by his parents Angelo and Mary (Augello) Longo and his sister Josephine Ann (JoAnn) Mathews. Paul is survived by his wife Naomi (Dodson). He is further survived by his daughter Andrea Longo Wescoat, son Angelo Gaetano Longo and wife Cherie. And his grandchildren Luke, Gabriella, and Genevieve, who were all so special to him. A Memorial will be held from 2-4:30 pm and service immediately following at Beacon Church, 420 South 6th Ave, Galloway, NJ 08205 on Sunday, March 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Beacon Church expansion for youth facilities or Atlantic County UNICO Scholarship Foundation, Inc. would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Wimberg Funeral Home, condolences may be left for the family at wimbergfuneralhome.com
