Longstreet, Yolanda, - 96, of Estell Manor, passed away peacefully on December 11th surrounded by her family. Born in Philadelphia, Yolanda was the youngest of six. She adored her brothers and sister. As a young lady she worked at the Navy Yard during WWII. This ignited a love for airplanes and she later met her husband at aeronautics school. After marriage they moved down to the Jersey Shore, where Yolanda raised their three daughters. Ahead of her time, Yolanda worked many jobs, but most years at Wheaton Plastics where she made many lifelong friends. In retirement Yolanda enjoyed most spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and of course her many pets. She also enjoyed traveling back and forth to Florida. Known for her silly and spirited nature, ability to carry a conversation and her passion for all animals, Yolanda always made a lasting impression. It is in this way that we will all remember her and that we will keep her legacy alive. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing from 12pm to 1:30pm, with a service at 1:30pm. Memorial Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Ocean City, 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226 www.hsocnj.org or to Gilda's Club South Jersey, 700 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221 www.gildasclubsouthjersey.org. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries