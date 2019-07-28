Loorie, Frank Henry, - 76, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully on July 24 at ARMC-City Campus, two months after completing treatment for salivary gland cancer, having lived with kidney cancer for several years. A native of Brooklyn, NY, with the accent to prove it, Frank moved to this area some 40 years ago, employed for the next 15 years in various capacities by several casino hotels, including Resorts International, Bally's Park Place, and two former Trump properties. Later, after winning a government retraining grant for older workers, Frank studied computer programming at ACCC, which then hired him in the registration office at the Atlantic City campus, his last job before retiring in 1999. Then he divided his time among travel, working out, watercolor painting, and reading. Despite his long residence at the shore, Rochester, NY, where he spent his teens and early adulthood, remained "home." During those years, Frank earned a B.S. in business administration, took graduate courses in statistics and social work, and even taught an adult education course in racetrack handicapping at a local college in the 1970s. His civil service career included work for the NY State Employment Service, the Model Cities Program, CITA, and Rochester city politics. Just before relocating to New Jersey, he managed a NY State Assembly election campaign. His mind overflowed with ideas for small businesses, one of which was a one of which was a neighborhood café, the Park Place Restaurant, his project for three years in Rochester. Though immersed in newsprint from an early age, Frank did not discover the joy of books until age sixty, specializing in the American civil war, twentieth-century world history, and his first love, U.S. politics. Adventurous and well-traveled, Frank never allowed mobility problems to hold him back, challenging himself to try wrestling, skydiving, and skiing in his younger years. Friends and family enjoyed his brash attitude, which disguised a most loving and generous nature. Predeceased by his parents Max and Florence Cohn Loorie, he leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of thirty years, Nancy (nee Slater); his beloved sister Debra Kehres, of Reading, PA; his adored nieces, Laurie Reynolds (Kevin) of Portland, OR, and Lisa Gold (Martin) of Nanuet, NY; his very special honorary niece, Michelle Porto (Ed), of Rochester, New York; and numerous cousins. Donations in Frank's memory may be made to Alley Cat Allies, 7920 Norfolk Ave., Suite 600, Bethesda, MD 20814-2525; or Gilda's Club South Jersey, 700 New Rd., Linwood, NJ 08221. Services will be private at the request of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.