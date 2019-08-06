Lopez-Borja, Edwin M., - 47, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully on August 2nd, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer. Edwin rejoins his mother Santos R. Borja, Father Santos Lopez, and son Edwin A. Lopez in heaven. He enjoyed listening to music, working on cars, cooking, and fishing. He will be remembered for his outgoing personality and helping hand. He is survived by his wife Silvia (Karina) Lopez, his daughter Leslee Velasco, his son Keith Lopez, his grandson Alexis Velasco, and extended Lopez/Alicea/Borja family. The viewing is scheduled for Thursday, August 8, 11 AM - 12 PM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, NJ 08330, immediately followed by Mass at 12 PM. The burial will take place after Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, next to the church.(Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

