Lopez, Daisey Torres, - 54, of Wildwood, Passed away April 9, 2019. She was born on June 28, 1964 in Cape May Court House, NJ. She was from Woodbine and then moved to Wildwood. Her surviving spouse is Miguel Lopez. Her siblings , Evelyn Santiago, Wanita Quionones, Nancy Quionones, brothers, Jose Santiago, Roberto Santiago, Rafael Santiago, Daniel Quionones, Ralph Quionones, and Papo Quionones , also nieces, nephews family, and friends. She will be missed. Services will be private. Condolences may be made at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
