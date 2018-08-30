Lopez, Irene Charlotte, - 74, of North Wildwood, passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018. Born in Bronx, NY she has lived in North Wildwood for the past 32 years. Irene had the best moment of her life 48 years ago when she met John James Lopez and had the love of their lives. Married for 45 wonderful years.Irene is survived by sons Christopher ( Karla) and Richard ( Vanessa). Grandmother to Emily, Alex, Spencer, Kyle, Kayla and Kiefer. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 4th from 12:00 to 2:00 PM and a celebration of life ceremony will be held immediately following at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260. In memory and honor of Irene and in lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude's Hospital would be greatly appreciated by calling 1-800-822-6344 or mailing to St. Jude's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 3818-142 or online at stjude.org. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.