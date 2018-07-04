Lopez, Jose A. "Pop", - 77, of Mullica Township, passed away on Monday, July 2, 2018 at Seacrest Village in Little Egg Harbor Township. Born in Jayuya, Puerto Rico to Angela Rivera Lopez and Jose Lopez he was the eldest of eight children. He met his wife Ramona in 1961 in Philadelphia. Pop was the glue that held the family together, but he still couldn't survive without his loving wife Ramona by his side every step of the way. In Philadelphia, he worked for the Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul. He moved to Mullica Township in South Jersey in the summer of 1970. There he worked for Kessler Clothing Co. in Hammonton, Tilton Movie Theater in E.H.T., Lutheran Church in Egg Harbor, and was a carpenter by trade for his brother Pedro to provide for his family. He was devoted to his family and worked very hard to provide for them. He was very protective of his family and dedicated to his children's lives; attending each and every one of their sports practices, games and extra curricular activities. His mottos were "Education First and "Never Quit." He was a die-hard Phillies and Eagles fan and attended their games with his family. He was predeceased by his wife Ramona B. Lopez, his son Leo Cowley and his brother Howard Lopez. He is survived by seven children, Rosemary Cowley, Nicholas Cowley (Suzanne), Jose Lopez, Angela Lopez, Michael Lopez, Ramona Flores (Jose) and Laura Einwechter (Chris), four brothers, Peter Lopez (Kathleen), Mike Lopez, George Lopez (Evy), and Andy Lopez(Carmen Lou), two sisters, Carmen Vandewall (Steve),and Isabel Quiles, his sister in law Doris, 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 6, 2018, 9:00AM until 11:00AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Church of St. Nicholas, 525 St. Louis Avenue in Egg Harbor City, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
