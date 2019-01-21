LoPiccolo, Joseph, - 65, of Galloway Twp., passed away on January 13, 2019 from a lengthy battle with Huntington's Disease. He was at home surrounded by family and friends. Born in Queens NY and raised in Brooklyn NY. Joe was an avid Yankee Fan. Joe worked at The Sands as a craps dealer and various other Casinos before retiring from The Taj Mahal as a poker dealer. Joe will be sadly missed by Geri (Caputo) Lopiccolo his wife /caregiver of 39 years. His father-in-law, Matthew, along with family and friends, nieces and nephew and his goddaughters. The family would like to give special thanks to Atlantic Care Hospice Group, Terri, Carmen, Iryna and Teresa for their love and dedication in caring for Joe. Celebration of Life Gathering, will be held on Friday, January 25th at 1pm with a service at 2pm at WIMBERG FUNERAL HOME in Galloway. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
