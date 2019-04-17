LoPresti, Joey P. , - 28, of Egg Harbor Township, has been called to his Heavenly Home on Friday after a courageous battle with his disease of addiction. His love for his family and strong faith in Jesus supported him in his struggle that ultimately gave him peace. No matter what he was going through personally, his kind, compassionate, sensitive heart put smiles on our faces, joy in our hearts, and filled us with laughter. Joey was born a natural athlete. Growing up he played every sport that he could and excelled at them all. He was a loyal and dedicated Flyers fan. He had a passion for playing guitar and cooking. He enjoyed spreading love with his culinary skills. He also loved bodybuilding and traveling with girlfriend and soulmate Christina Ferraro. Joey's in heaven waiting for his mother and stepfather Lori and Michael Heath, his father and stepmother Joe and Rose LoPresti. He was survived by his grandparents Pietro and Giuseppina LoPresti, Al and Fran Warriner, and Judy Warriner. Siblings: Tony Fox (wife Stephanie), Justin Pedone, Mikey Heath (Jordan), Bella LoPresti (who gave him the nickname Bobo), Tyler Heath (Katerina) and Kayla Heath. Joey is also survived by many nephews, nieces, aunt, uncles, and cousins who will miss him dearly. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 19, from 10 AM 12 Noon at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., where services will be held at 12 Noon. Burial will be private. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
