Loreaux, John E., Sr., "Jack", - of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Saturday, February 16th, 2019. Born to Alice M. Loreaux and Robert Loreaux in Philadelphia Pa. Jack spent most of his life in South Jersey. After serving in The US Army in the late 50's He started a construction company fresh out of the service. In 1970 His Son, John, joined him in the business, and they worked together as Jack Loreaux & Son Builders until 2001. Jack loved life and enjoyed, Horseback riding, boating, skiing, music and dancing. He was also known for his great sense of humor. He retired in 2001 but never stopped working. He made many friends along the way and enjoyed meeting them out for a meal and some good conversation. He is predeceased by His parents, Brothers Robert & Fred, and Sisters Alice & Barbara. He is survived by His Son John (Sherri) Loreaux; Grandchildren Sean, John and Michael Loreaux; First Wife Joan Whipkey & Second Wife Andrea Abbott; and Many Nieces and Nephews. A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Sunday, February 24th 12-2pm at Boakes Funeral Home 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, New Jersey where a service will be held at 2 PM.(Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.