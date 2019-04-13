Loreaux, Sherri D., - 58, of Egg Harbor Township, was welcomed into heaven on April 10th, 2019. She was a warrior who battled Pulmonary Fibrosis for the last years of her life. Born in Richmond, Virginia, Sherri spent most of her life in South Jersey. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, John Loreaux, as well as her children, Stephanie (Joe) Adams; Joseph (Rose Murphy) Brown; Michael (Paige) Loreaux; Johnny Loreaux (Alexa Taylor); stepson Sean Loreaux; and her 10 beloved grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Denise (Alex) Keefer; Donna (Joe) Berchtold, nieces Sarah (Stan) Dworak; Pam (Eric) Thomas; Shannon Keefer; and nephew, Alan Keefer. She is predeceased by her parents Jimmi Louise White and John D. White. Sherri appreciated the simple things in life and loved being near the water. She and her family enjoyed kayaking together and vacationing in Florida, her favorite place. Sherri loved morning coffee with her husband, feeding the birds, and having her dogs close to her. We will all miss her beautiful spirit. A celebration of Sherri's life will take place Wednesday, April 17, at Praise Tabernacle Church located on 2235 Ocean Heights Ave. in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. A Visitation will be held at at 2 p.m. followed by a service at 4 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in Sherri's memory. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.