Lounsberry, Rachel, - 31, of Hammonton, NJ passed away suddenly Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at her home. She was born in Stratford, NJ and was a lifelong resident of Hammonton, NJ. Rachel worked for Shop Rite in Hammonton and at the Rain Forest Café in Atlantic City, NJ. She loved to read and do crafts with her mother. Rachel is predeceased by her mother Karen A. Lounsberry and Grandfathers Louis Lounsberry and Louis Petit. She is survived by her father Robert Lounsberry, Paternal Grandmother Ruth Lounsberry and Maternal Grandmother Dorothy Petit. She will be missed by her loving uncles John Lounsberry and David Lounsberry and her aunt Julie Lounsberry, along with her friends Michelle and Stephanie. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday, January 13th from 9:00 11:00 am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. Services will be held at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery 500 N. White Horse Pike Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made in Rachel's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN. To share condolences visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
Service information
Jan 13
Viewing
Monday, January 13, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. Third St.
Jan 13
Funeral Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. Third St.
Jan 13
Burial
Monday, January 13, 2020
12:15PM-12:45PM
Oak Grove Cemetery
500 N. White Horse Pike
