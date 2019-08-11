Love, David J., - 52, of Brigantine, New Jersey, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 peacefully passing away Into God's loving arms. Born on November 8, 1966 in Philadelphia Pennsylvania he lived most of his life in Brigantine where he loved spending time with a fishing rod in hand casting out into the sea. David leaves behind his loving family, his parents Dee and Fred Scerni of Galloway, his sister Robyn Love of Orlando Florida, his fiancée Stacey Minotty of Brigantine, his aunt and uncle Gloria and Fred Drawdy and their son John of South Carolina. We were blessed to have had David in our lives and are grateful for all the love and care that surrounded him in his last days, especially the love and comfort from his loving cousin Darlene Lombardos and his best friend Frank Poma. A celebration of David's life will be private. To share your fondest memory of David please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.

