Love, Gregory M., - 58, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was formerly of Deptford, NJ and a resident of Ocean City, NJ for seven years. He worked as an EMT for AtlantiCare in Egg Harbor Township, NJ and Exceptional Medical Transport in Atlantic City, NJ, was a member of Ocean City Lodge #171 F. & A. M., was a volunteer with the Cape May Emergency Management Association and served as an Executive Board member for the Miss New Jersey Education Foundation as the Chair for Security & Logistics. Gregory was a devoted family-oriented man with a servant's heart. Surviving are a sister, Luanne Love of Deptford, NJ, a niece, Tara (Shawn) of Logan Township, NJ, nephew, Joe of Canada, niece and nephew Loren and Brandt, great nieces and nephews, Kaitlynn, Kimberly, Logan and Colter and "second Mom" Mary Louise Cake of Cherry Hill, NJ. Gregory was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Anne Love (nee Blake), sister Patricia Morrison and brother Gary Love. A Masonic Funeral Service will be offered Saturday, February 2, 2019 by Ocean City Lodge #171 at 11 o'clock from the Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from half ten until the time of service. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Ocean City Lodge #171 F. &AM, PO Box 268, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfunerahome.com.
