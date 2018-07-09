Love, Marilyn, - 78, of Mays Landing, passed away on July 6, 2018 surrounded by her Loving Family. Marilyn was born (1939) in Bayonne, NJ to William and Sarah (Quinn) Hassett. She was one of 8 children, survived by her sister Geraldine and brother Robert. Marilyn met the Love of her Life in 1958, Reed Love and had five children Kimberly(Tony), Debbie(Jeff), Barbara (Mike), Carol, and Michael (Christal). They raised their family in Little Ferry, NJ. She has 8 wonderful grandchildren Jessica, Alex, Zach, Cassidi, Johnathan, Justin, Matthew, Eric and 2 great grandchildren Abigail and Caroline. They moved to Tavistock around 2000 where Marilyn was a very active member of the community, and made many new friends. Friends and family may gather to celebrate her memory on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ from 3-5pm, where a service will be held at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Children's Miracle Network, 205 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
