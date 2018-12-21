Lovett, Charles Jacob "Bud", - 92, of Port Republic, passed away peacefully at home on December 19, 2018, surrounded by loved ones. Bud was born in Atlantic City and raised in Venice Park. He proudly enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17 and served on the DE-581 in World War II. In 1947 he married the love of his life Mary Elizabeth (née: Sebold). Bud worked on the Atlantic City railroad until 1954 and later worked as a plumber with Local 322 until his retirement in 1982. He enjoyed flying and sailing and built his own biplanes and sailboat "The Papillon". He was a free and accepted Mason. Bud is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Mary Elizabeth, and his son William Edward. He is survived by his three children; Elizabeth Catherine Scott (Steven), Charles Thomas (Carol), Mary Therese Barish, 6 grandchildren; Shannon, Janine, Jeff, Chris, Anna, and Allison, and 5 great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 22nd from 10 AM till 12 Noon at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where Masonic Services will be held at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Germania Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
