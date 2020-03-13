Lovett, Walter A."Skeets", - 83, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on March 7, 2020. Devoted husband of Eleanor "Ellie" (nee Hoffman). He was predeceased by his parents George L. Lovett and Phyllis B. (nee Adams). He was a devoted Dad to Deborah Goodson (John), Terry Fisher (John), Jeffrey Lovett (Cathy), and David Lovett (Maria). He was a loving and proud grandfather and great grandfather. He leaves behind a brother David R. Lovett (Jan) and sister Phyllis P. Daniel "Pat" (George). Walter enjoyed 62 beautiful years married to the love of his life, Ellie. He operated the kiln for 20 plus years at Lenox China. He retired from his job as Grounds Keeper and Maintenance from the Linwood Country Club. He loved animals, building computers/electronics and painting landscapes. Walt was an avid genealogy researcher. Walt and Ellie enjoyed nature and spent much of their pastime exploring game preserves. He served in the US Army 1955-1958 and was stationed in Eniwetok Atoll of the Marshall Islands serving on Operation Redwing. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Walt's memory may be made to Atlantic County Canines of NJ at www.accofnj.com. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.

