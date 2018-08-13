Lowden,, Edna Deetz , - born August 21, 1923 in Bethlehem, PA, passed peacefully July 25, 2018 in Port Orange, FL with her three sons and daughter at her side. She was the wife of 56 years to the late C. Dudley Lowden, Jr., a trombonist. Edna, a graduate of Germantown High School, was a member of Alpha Pi Theta Sorority, where she made lifelong friendships. During WWII, she was one of the first female inspectors of flight instruments for Bendix Corp. Edna was raised in Philadelphia, and was a city girl at heart with a great zest for life, her family and friends, travel, books and walks on the Ocean City beach. She is survived by four children: Chuck (Sharon), Scott (Sue), Nancy (Drew), and Dan (Melina), eight grandchildren, and a great grandson. The family was blessed to have Velvet Postell Austell as caregiver and friend through her final three+ years. Remembrance Wednesday, August 15 (10 AMvisitation with family, 11 AM service) St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th Street, Ocean City, NJ.
