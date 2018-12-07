Lowenstein, Dr. Edward H, M.D, - 69, of Seminole, Florida, passed away suddenly on Thursday November 29, 2018 at his home. Born in Trenton NJ, Ed grew up in Margate NJ. Graduated Atlantic City High School 1967. Attended Muhlenberg College for pre medical studies. Attended Thomas Jefferson University for medical school. Upstate Medical Center for his residency in Pediatrics, and University of Connecticut for Chief residency. Ed joined with Dr. Martin Green in Margate to continue his practice in Pediatrics. In 1983 Ed moved to Florida to join Prudential Insurance Company as Medical Director in their first HMO venture called PruCare. Following his tenure with PruCare Ed continued on to work with numerous medical consulting groups, health care groups, and medical institutions over the years. Ed was an avid and accomplished acoustic guitar player with numerous published music songs available on SoundClick.com. Ed is survived by his two brothers Joe and Gary. Two daughters Katy and Julia, 6 grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Ed was predeceased by his parents Millie and Elmer of Margate NJ. Arrangements will be private.
