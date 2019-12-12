Loyola, Moraima V., - 64, of Galloway, NJ passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born in Lima Peru. Moraima graduated from college. She was a bilingual secretary. Moraima worked for Fletes Acme in Caracas, Venezuela for 10 years. She then worked at Taj Mahal for 10 years and the Borgata for 15 years. She is survived by her niece, who she raised like a daughter, Sandra V. Atauje (Gonzalez); loved like grandson, Jadian M. Dominguez; her brother, sister, her beloved nephews, nieces and great-nephews and nieces; and her beloved cat, Kitty. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14th at S. Michael's Church, 10 N Mississippi Ave NE, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-4097 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a Mass at 11:00 AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
