Luber, Ina (nee Lazow), - April 23, 2020, after a long illness; beloved wife of 63 years to Jerome; loving mother of Linda Luber and Barry Luber (Lori); sister in law of Sema. Ina had a long career in the music and video industries and worked with and touched the lives of many celebrities and stars in both media. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lymphatic Education and Research Network (www.lymphaticnetwork.kindful.com). Arr. by Joseph Levine & Sons (www.levinefuneral.com)
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.