Luber, Ina (nee Lazow), - April 23, 2020, after a long illness; beloved wife of 63 years to Jerome; loving mother of Linda Luber and Barry Luber (Lori); sister in law of Sema. Ina had a long career in the music and video industries and worked with and touched the lives of many celebrities and stars in both media. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lymphatic Education and Research Network (www.lymphaticnetwork.kindful.com). Arr. by Joseph Levine & Sons (www.levinefuneral.com)

