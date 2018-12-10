Lubker, Frederick George Jr., - 76, of Stone Harbor, NJ, passed away on Friday, December 7, 2018. Born in Darby, PA to the late Frederick George Lubker, Sr. and Elizabeth North Lubker, he moved here in 2000 from West Palm Beach, FL. Fred was a member of St. Brendan the Navigator Parish St. Paul Church where he was an usher and attended daily mass. A member of Philadelphia Country Club and Ibis Golf and Country Club in West Palm Beach, he enjoyed golfing and boating. Fred is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joanne M. Carrigan Lubker; his children, Pamela Lubker, Frederick Lubker, III, Christopher Lubker, and Benjamin Lubker; his sister, Lois Miller; and nine grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish St. Paul Church, 9910 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Clermont. Memorial donations may be made through In Memory Of for the benefit of the American Cancer Society at www.inmemoryof-memorial.org or by mailing a check made payable to In Memory Of, PO Box 5472, Charlottesville, VA 22905. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.