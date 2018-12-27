Lucciola, Anthony (Red), - 86, of Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018. Anthony was born in Jersey City, NJ, where he resided most of his life. In his younger years, he proudly served in the Korean War for our US Army. After he returned home from the war, he became the proud owner/operator of Red's Container Service. After hitting the Pick 6 lotto in 1985, he retired to Toms River, NJ. He spent most of his time with friends and family, crabbing, attending to the garden, and showing his love and passion through cooking. Anthony is survived by his wife of over 50 years Ann V. Lucciola (Brennan), their three children, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Amongst several brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. First child, oldest daughter, Renee Lucciola, along with her two children, Exchelle and Gabrielle. Youngest daughter, middle child, Josephine Lucciola, along with her two children, son Frankie, daughter, Melissa and husband James Brantley along with their two children Michael and Christian. Only son and youngest child, Anthony Lucciola, along with his two children, Antonio and Zachery, who proudly serves our US Air Force. Visiting will be on Friday, December 28, 2018, from 10 AM - 11 AM at Maxwell Toby Funeral home 573 Mill Creek Rd Manahwakin NJ 08050. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Silverton Rd Toms River, NJ.
