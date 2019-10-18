Ludwig, Lois G. (nee Graft), - 98, of Somers Point, NJ passed away on Sunday, October 13. 2019. at Seacrest Village Little Egg Harbor N.J. Lois was born in Philadelphia, Pa, May 11, 1921, to William and Miriam Graff. She attended Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia, Pa, After graduating she met her beloved husband Heinz Carl Ludwig, born in Germany son of Max and Emma Ludwig. Heinz was a tool and die designer. They relocated to Detroit Michigan where Heinz worked in the automotive industry. While there they had 2 sons, Gordon M. of Somers Point, NJ and Paul W. of Alliance, Oh. Around 1946 they relocated back to Philadelphia, where both sons were raised and went to school, In 1962 the family moved to Delran Township, NJ. While there Lois worked in sales at Pomeroy's department store in Willingboro, NJ. After retiring from Pomeroy's Lois volunteered at Zurburg Hospital in Riverside NJ for years. In 1997 Lois relocated to Somers Point, NJ and spent several additional years volunteering at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ. Her years of volunteering at hospitals totaled in excess of 20,000 hours. Lois was a loving mother of son Gordon M. Ludwig (Angela) of Somers Point, NJ, Paul W. Ludwig (Nancy) of Alliance, Ohio. Grand mother of Keith M. Ludwig of Washington Township, NJ, Cindy T. Ludwig of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Step Grandmother of Kelly Xenedis (Fred) of Del Haven NJ, David Ludwig, Janet Meyers (Shawn) and Lisa Ludwig all of Ohio, great grandmother of Maxwell (Max) Ludwig of Washington Township, NJ. Kayla and Melissa Meyers both of Ohio. Lois was preceded in death by her loving husband Heinz, son Paul W., and brothers Bertram Graff, William Graff and Sister Miriam Graff. A memorial service to celebrate Lois's life will be held at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood NJ 08221 on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 11 am 12:30 pm, with a service to begin at 12:30. Lois's final resting place will be with her beloved late husband Heinz at Beverly National Cemetery, in the City of Beverly, Burlington County, NJ and will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ 08244 will be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
