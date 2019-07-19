Ludwig, Rae, - of Hammonton, passed away on July 17, 2019. She was born on September 17, 1917 in Norristown PA. She was raised in Blandon, PA and lived for most of her working life in Philadelphia, PA. She also lived in Cardiff, NJ, Brigantine, NJ and Somers Point, NJ. She was a resident at Heritage Assisted Living in Hammonton, NJ until her death just short of her 102nd birthday. She was a graduate of Fleetwood High School, Peirce Junior College and attended the University of Pennsylvania. Rae was a freelance writer who earned her living as a technical writer for the medical profession. She collaborated with prominent Philadelphia physicians, surgeons and research scientists, Jacob Gerson-Cohen being most noteworthy for his original contributions to medical research. She was a member of the American Medical Writer's Association. A fast learner, Rae published several articles in Scientific American as a ghost writer for more well-known researchers. She also was the author of numerous short stories, poems and articles of general interest. Rae was an accomplished player of the piano and organ. Never having a lesson, without reading music, she entertained family and friends with only the aid of a musical ear. She loved animals, especially wild birds and Sammy, her Siamese cat. Rae was widowed several times and was predeceased by her brother, Henny who was killed in the Second World War; her sister, Ella; and her nephew, Jerry. She is survived by a nephew, Irving from Hammonton, NJ. Anyone wishing to remember Rae with a contribution should send a donation to the Sunshine Foundation for Terminally Ill Children in Southampton, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to the Wimberg Funeral Home, 609-965-0357. Condolences may be left at Wimbergfuneralhome.com.
