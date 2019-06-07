Ludwig, Ramona J., - 90, of Pleasantville, passed away Monday, June 3rd in Somers Point, New Jersey. She was married to her loving husband, Paul for 56 years, and loved to go shopping and spending time with her family. Ramona is survived and will be missed by her husband Paul; Daughter Janet; Grandchildren Stacey Schlachter and Dustin Schlachter; Great Grandchildren James, Jayden, Daniella, and Chloe; and Siblings Beatrice, Edward, and Harry. A gathering will be held on Sunday, June 9th at Adams-Perfect Funeral homes from 10am until the time of service at 11am. Burial will follow at Laurel Memorial Park in Pomona, NJ. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
