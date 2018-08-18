Luff, Cecelia Irene, - 63, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on August 9, 2018. Celey was born on December 1, 1954 in Atlantic City and was predeceased by her parents. Harry and Edna (Kent) Fallon. She lived most of her life as a resident of Atlantic City and attended Star of the Sea Catholic School and Atlantic City Public Schools. Celey worked in the casino industry for over 30 years. Recently, she worked as a home health aide. Throughout her life she loved mischief and laughter. She was a life-long learner and had a wide range of interests. She was a dedicated rescue pet owner and loved to give gifts. Celey is survived by her son, Richard Luff, his wife Jennifer (Mufferi) Luff, and granddaughter Sydney Luff. She also has two brothers, James and Edward Fallon. The family has decided on an intimate celebration of Celey's life. The family thanks all friends for their kind words and deeds. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
