LUKENS, JEFFREY, - 67, of North Cape May, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Victory Commons in Cape May New Jersey following a tough battle with a rare disease. He was born and raised in Baltimore Maryland, the son of the late William and Mary Jane Lukens, He leaves his two daughters, Jessica Mosco and her husband Jon and Erika Lukens; three grandchildren; his sister Cheryl Lynn Oleferuk; and many close friends. Jeff was an avid sports fan, he could be found at the golf course, or playing some volleyball on the beach with his life long friends that he met at their summer home in Stone Harbor New Jersey. Jeff loved his family and friends more than anything. You could never get him off the phone, he would make sure to ask you how you were doing and that he got all the scoop before talking about himself. He will be greatly missed as he always wanted to make sure you were doing ok. He especially loved to sing you a happy birthday song on the phone if he could not be there in person. Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
