Luko, Michael, - 53, of Laureldale, section of Mays Landing, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, as a result of a tragic accident. Michael was born in Springfield Twp., Delaware County, Pa. Predeceased by his father Michael (Mickey) Luko and mother Patricia Ianniello. Mike graduated Absegami High School class of 1985. He graduated Gloucester County Police Academy Class #14 in July 1998. Mike was a police officer for 22 years, his career ended at NJ State Human Services Police Department where he received a tremendous amount of support, loyalty, and comradeship. Mike earned numerous awards throughout his career. Mike was a highly trained officer with certificates in Glock Armorers, Dare, Fatal Accident Investigation, and Breathalizer Alcotest. Mike made a huge impact in his community, he served as a Dare officer during his time in Egg Harbor City and volunteered as the Dare office in Greenbank. He was both a coach and officer for Crusaders Youth Organization for over 10 years. More than anything, Mike was a husband, father, and family man. Mike is survived by his wife, Bridget; son, Michael; daughter, Gabriella; his fur babies, Duke & Winston; nephew, David; niece, Kylee, sister, Tricia; brother in law, Andy (Rhonda); sister in law, April; nephew, Tyler; and numerous relatives and good friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Go Fund Me, Gabriella's College Fund https://www.gofundme.com/f/jkvndd-gabriella039s-college-fund?utm_medium=sms&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_susi-sms-welcome. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 25th from 10:00-2:00 at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. Interment to follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
