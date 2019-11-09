Luongo, Michael Romeo, - 58, of Margate, passed away at home on November 6th. Michael was born on December 16, 1960 in Philadelphia. He was a graduate of Radnor High School, Northeastern University and Suffolk College of Law. Michael practiced law in Philadelphia for many years. He will be remembered and missed for his quick wit, remarkable intellect and unique perspectives and opinions on so many topics. He loved history and culture and politics and appreciated divergent ideas. He loved to travel and swim in oceans all over the world. He loved to eat well and grow the food he ate. He loved nature and animals, especially dogs, cats and Red Cardinals. Michael was predeceased by his father, Romeo A Luongo, Jr. He is survived by his mother, Sylvia Luongo, his sisters, Lizanne Johnson (Lloyd Gilbert) and Paula Arena (Steve), his nephews Christian and James Arena and many aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11th from 10-11am, followed by an 11am Mass at Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church, Longport. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
