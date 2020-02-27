Lupton, John J. (Big John), - 86, of Pomona, passed away on February 17, 2020, at AtlantiCare in Galloway. John passed away six days short of his 87 birthday after a long struggle and complications of Parkinson's. He grew up in Northfield, went to the Pleasantville High School where he played on the Basketball Team. John joined the Air Force at the age of 20. He met and married Emma Williams (Peck), who had three boys in May of 1960. Together they had two children. John was a Dock Builder and Carpenter, and an expert at his craft. He like to whittle and loved to fish and crab. When he retired he kept himself busy tinkering with anything and everything. John is predeceased by his parents; John and Elizabeth (String) Lupton, his wife, Emma, brother, Ron, and step son, Bill Williams. He is survived by his sister, Betty Breckley, Daughter, Jeri (Steve), son, Dennis (Stacy), Step-son, John Williams (Sunny), Bob Williams (Pat), ten grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and seven great great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10am until 11am at the Wimberg Funeral Home 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ 08205. A Funeral Service will follow at 11am. Burial will be held immediately following at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. Estell Manor. Donations may be made in John's memory to Boys Town 14100 Crawford Street, Boystown, NE 68010 or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation P. O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Feb 29
Gathering
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 East Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ 08205
Feb 29
Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:00AM
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 East Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ 08205
