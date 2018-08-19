Lushear, Roderick "Rod" Albert, Jr., - 75, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Friday, August 17, 2018. Rod was born November 3, 1942, in Glen Ridge, New Jersey to Roderick and Dorothy Lushear. Rod grew up in Roseland, New Jersey. He graduated from Rutgers University in 1964 and proudly served in the United States Army National Guard. After graduating from Rutgers, Rod went to work for Exxon Corporation in franchise development, which was his one and only job for over thirty years until he retired in 2001. Rod also owned, rented, and managed homes and apartment buildings in the area. Rod married his wife, Evelyn, in 1976. They raised a family of three in Egg Harbor Township, where they enjoyed everything their beloved shore community had to give. Rod was passionate about the outdoors. He loved boating, hunting, and fishing. His other interests included antique cars and tinkering with mechanical equipment in his garage. Rod was always up for a good time with family and friends, a nice rare steak, and clams on the half-shell. Rod was unique and beloved for it. He will be missed. Rod is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Evelyn; daughter Stephanie and son-in-law Will; son Roderick and his fiancé Samantha and their two children, Parker and Nova Lee; son Charles; granddaughter, Vivian; sister Susan; brother-in-law Chuck; father-in-law Charles Riley; nephew Christian Infusino; and nieces, Merry Kujovsky and Abigail Sorge. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, August 20, 2018 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield from 1:00pm until 2:00pm, followed by a service at the funeral home at 2:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.