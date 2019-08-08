Luteri, Carmela "Millie", - 92, of Cape May Court House, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her home. Born in New York City to the late Salvatore and Antonette (nee Faglia) Lavore, she has lived here for the past 48 years coming from Manhattan. She was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Forrest "Lou" S. Luteri. She is survived by her two daughters; Rosemarie A. Luteri of Cape May Court House and Diane M. Navaro, and her son Steven A. Luteri of Green Creek, one granddaughter Jenni R. Luteri (George Brannon) of Green Creek, two great grandchildren; Gianna R. Torres and Anthony C. Brannon. Funeral Liturgy will be said 10:00 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, where relatives and friends may call after 9:00 AM. Interment in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
