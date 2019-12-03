LYONS, MARY JANE, - 92 years young, of Atlantic City, - returned to her heavenly home on Monday ~ November 18th, 2019 in Atlantic City, NJ. She was born on December 6th, 1926 to the late Mrs. Catherine and Mr. Robert Peterson in Chase City, VA. "Mary Mary", as she was affectionately known to her family and friends, was a very laid back kind of person, who went to work, then came home and relaxed. She was a true Homebody. She took care of her Children, her Grandchildren, and her Great-Grandchildren. Her Family, was her Focus. Everybody loved her and she loved them. No matter what, she always accepted them and got along. She met her future Husband, Robert B. Lyons, Sr., when he was in the United States Navy. Mary was helping at the USO, where she would go to feed the soldiers. They met, fell in love, got married, and then their journey began. Mary was unapologetically old school, keeping a House phone rather than a Cell phone. Her sweet line "Heyyyy Baaaaby", would soften the hardest of hearts and was a welcome melody to the ears of her family. Mary proudly worked at Consolidated & Steelman Laundry as a Presser, and then also at Harrah's Resort Hotel & Casino for 6 years as in EVS Staffperson. She was always smiling, even when she did not feel good. Mary persevered through the pain in the bad times with that wonderful smile. She also had a special love for animals and flowers. In her spare time, Mary Mary enjoyed ironing clothes. She was predeceased by: her Husband, Mr. Robert B. Lyons, Sr, her two Sons, Tyrone J. Lyons & Robert B. Lyons, Jr., her two Brothers, Robert S. Peterson & Charles Peterson, and her Parents. Mary Mary leaves behind to cherish her wonderful memories: her two loving Daughters, Brenda R. Lyons of Atlanta, GA & Joanne Lyons of Atlantic City, NJ; her caring Niece, Debbie Peterson of Pleasantville, NJ; her 5 GrandChildren, her 6 Great-GrandChildren, her 5 Great-Great-GrandChildren, and a host of other loving family and friends Mary Jane Lyons, will be dearly missed. A Lovely Celebration of Life will be held on Friday~ December 6th, 2019. A Viewing will be held from 11:00am - 12:00pm. Her Lovely Celebration of Life will follow immediately at 12:00pm at Mikal's Funeral Parlor ~ located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
