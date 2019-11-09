MAAN, LOVEPREET (JOTY), - 26, of Pleasantville, was born on June 23rd,1993 to Rajinder S. and Harjit K. Maan in the city of Raikot in Punjab, India. Shortly after, he and his family migrated to the United States where he spent his early childhood years in Vineland, NJ with siblings Ranjeet, Rajinder, and Steve. As a child, he was fascinated with "Heros", as expressed in his love for video games, action figures, and stories. At the age of 8, Lovepreet moved to Pleasantville, NJ where he spent most of his formative years. It was here where he developed a commitment to the Christian faith. He also picked up playing Guitar and initiated a garage band. His magnetic combination of charisma, humor, charm, and winsomeness drew others to him throughout high school, college, and the workplace. A man of many strengths, Lovepreet's hobbies included Amateur Bodybuilding, Acting, Language learning, Fashion, Wing Chun martial arts, Writing, Cooking, and of course, Video Games. He enjoyed lead roles in several plays, and victories in a number of local video game tournaments. After several years in the workforce, Lovepreet grew disenchanted by the conventional model of trading valuable hours of doing uninteresting work for wages. He preferred spending time with loved ones and pursuing one of his many other genuine passions. Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and a desire for financial independence, Lovepreet transitioned to self-employment, taking up foreign currency exchange trading and online drop shipping. He aspired to become a millionaire and adventure across the globe as a Polyglot. In February of 2017, at the youthful age of 23, Lovepreet was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Leukemia. This unforeseen interruption caused him to relinquish his audacious ambitions and reevaluate his life. Throughout this journey, his faith deepened and he matured well-beyond his years; and while his body continued to deteriorate, his character and conviction flourished. Though in dire condition, he was often found inspiring hope in those around him. His warm and inviting personality continued to form bonds, even with the medical team managing his care. After 2 years and 8 months of battling and receiving state-of-the-art medical treatment, Leukemia relentlessly claimed his life, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With much bravery and unwavering hope, Lovepreet was nothing less than an instantiation of the archetypal hero. And while his earthly existence was curtailed, he continues to live within the hearts of all whom he has inspired. His final message to all who followed alongside him throughout his journey was the inspiring call to action, "Just Win!" Lovepreet, will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. Services will be held today, Saturday ~ November 9th, 2019, at Crossroads Fellowship - located at 101 North 1st Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Viewing from 9:00am 11:00am. Funeral Services of Love held at 11:00am.
