Macauda, Mary E., - 69, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Saturday December 14, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin, NJ. Mary was born at Sims Place, Burlington County and was a lifelong area resident. She was a waitress at Penny's Restaurant, Dynasty Diner and Stafford Diner. Mary is predeceased by her brothers George and William White. Mary is survived by her husband Pietro, son Pietro Macauda Jr. of Tuckerton daughter Iolanda Macauda of Little Egg Harbor, sisters Ida West of West Creek, Elizabeth Kirk and Ruth Ann Morey both of Tuckerton, brothers Larry White of Little Egg Harbor, Paul White of Missouri, John White and Steve White both of Tuckerton. Mary is also survived by her grandchildren Cooper and Emerson Macauda, and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held Wednesday December 18, 2019 2-4 & 7-9 PM and Thursday December 19, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a service at 11AM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME 134 EAST MAIN STREET, TUCKERTON, NJ. Burial will follow in West Creek Cemetery. For flowers, condolences and other information please visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Hard Rock exec 'disappointed' in Atlantic City, says city is 'worse today'
-
Matt Szczur 'very excited' to fulfill childhood dream by joining Philliies
-
Galloway hopes land buy leads to bigger, better ShopRite
-
Democrat officials say Jeff Van Drew poised to switch parties
-
A moderate congresswoman went all-in for Trump. Her constituents think they know why.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
Azamara Seabourn Viking Cunard Disney Special Offers for 2020! 4503 Atlantic Ave. (rear entr…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.