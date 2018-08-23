MacCready, G. Elizabeth "Liz", - 87, of Rio Grande, passed away on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. She was born in Westfield, NJ to the late Robert David Gracey and Grace Elizabeth Rodgers Gracey and moved here over 50 years ago. She was a massage therapist at Massage Works and worked until the day before she went into the hospital. Liz enjoyed birds and going to the Lobster House. She was a kindest, gentlest Christian woman you could find. She is survived by her sister, Isabel Gracey Williams; and her extended family across the United States. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stewart Edward MacCready. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
